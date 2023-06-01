Patch notes 06/01/2023 - More EXP for everyone!

Attention, valiant adventurers! We are thrilled to announce an exhilarating patch that will push the boundaries of your journey to new heights! Get ready to immerse yourself in epic battles and reap greater rewards as we increase the experience gained from level 50+ enemies.

Ascend to New Heights:

As you venture further into the realm of adventure, your path will cross with formidable foes who challenge your skills and strategy. In recognition of your bravery, we have boosted the experience granted by enemies at level 50 and above. This means that each encounter with these formidable adversaries will now yield even greater experience points, propelling you towards new levels of power and mastery.

Forge Your Path to Greatness:

With the increased experience rewards, you'll find yourself leveling up faster than ever before. Seize this opportunity to fine-tune your abilities, unlock new skills, and deepen your mastery of your chosen profession. The world is filled with countless challenges and quests awaiting your valor, and now you'll be better equipped than ever to face them head-on.