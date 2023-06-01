 Skip to content

Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 1 June 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Classic Mode which starts with all fragments on the table
  • Added option to change game board brightness
  • Removed edge border thick lines for more precise matching of edge fragments
  • Achievements "Play All Rules" & "Play All Cuts" now works as expected (within all puzzles played, not a single one)
  • Mouse cursor is now hidden for the current fragment in hand

