- Added Classic Mode which starts with all fragments on the table
- Added option to change game board brightness
- Removed edge border thick lines for more precise matching of edge fragments
- Achievements "Play All Rules" & "Play All Cuts" now works as expected (within all puzzles played, not a single one)
- Mouse cursor is now hidden for the current fragment in hand
Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines update for 1 June 2023
Patch 1.0.2
