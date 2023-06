Hello everyone!

We bring you a small update of Koatl and the lost tunnels, in this update you will find the following:

translation of Dr. Sitho's shop regarding buy and sell options

Artbook button translation settings

Translation of the pause menu in Spanish and English

The Second Prologue of the Game when Julian becomes Koatl now has voices!

Thank you very much for continuing to support the game, we will continue to update it!