Bad Memories update for 1 June 2023

Minor patch for "thoughts"

Build 11365002

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a little change to the thoughts text color and some text that is neither thought, nor said, but shows up in the dialogue textbox (for example: "please enter your name").
It should be readable without this change, but for some people it wasn't, so with this patch I hope it fixes it for them.
If it doesn't change anything in your game, verify the game from your steam library > right click > properties > local files.

Changed files in this update

