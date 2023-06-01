This is just a little change to the thoughts text color and some text that is neither thought, nor said, but shows up in the dialogue textbox (for example: "please enter your name").
It should be readable without this change, but for some people it wasn't, so with this patch I hope it fixes it for them.
If it doesn't change anything in your game, verify the game from your steam library > right click > properties > local files.
Bad Memories update for 1 June 2023
Minor patch for "thoughts"
This is just a little change to the thoughts text color and some text that is neither thought, nor said, but shows up in the dialogue textbox (for example: "please enter your name").
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update