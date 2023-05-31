Game Update: Patch 1.6.0

Added linux support

W4-8 OOB in acid pit fixes

Fixed wearable grace sometimes not activating after leaving terminal area

Fixed softlock in W2-5

Mirrors no longer show in Disabled Addict State incorrectly

Thief no longer eats you and won't spit you out

Increased Chris' walking speed when pushing a transmog by 50%

Iron Crawler now works correctly on slopes

Lots of level design fixes in W4

Acid Pools damage areas aren't too tall sometimes anymore

Falling Debris explodes correctly now.

Falling Debris doesn't sometimes crash a level.

Enemies now persist through checkpoints

W1-6 Chute fixes

W1-23 window now shows fire after the cutscene

W2-13 softlocks and invisible switches are fixed.

Acid Pools's damage area now maps correctly to the pool size.

W4-11 level updates, and most importantly fixing the boss chase respawning at the wrong spot.