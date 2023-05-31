Added linux support
W4-8 OOB in acid pit fixes
Fixed wearable grace sometimes not activating after leaving terminal area
Fixed softlock in W2-5
Mirrors no longer show in Disabled Addict State incorrectly
Thief no longer eats you and won't spit you out
Increased Chris' walking speed when pushing a transmog by 50%
Iron Crawler now works correctly on slopes
Lots of level design fixes in W4
Acid Pools damage areas aren't too tall sometimes anymore
Falling Debris explodes correctly now.
Falling Debris doesn't sometimes crash a level.
Enemies now persist through checkpoints
W1-6 Chute fixes
W1-23 window now shows fire after the cutscene
W2-13 softlocks and invisible switches are fixed.
Acid Pools's damage area now maps correctly to the pool size.
W4-11 level updates, and most importantly fixing the boss chase respawning at the wrong spot.
Transmogrify update for 31 May 2023
Game Update: Patch 1.6.0
