Share · View all patches · Build 11364751 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Congratulations to Team Vitality, champions of the BLAST.TV Paris Major! They defeated GamerLegion and completed a dominating performance, sailing through the event without losing a single map.

Today we are releasing the Paris 2023 Champions Autograph Capsule, featuring autographs from apEX, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx, and ZywOo. Celebrate the champions in style, with paper, glitter, holo, and gold player autograph stickers!