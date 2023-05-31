・A mechanism that led to a reduction in the weight of enemy rendering, but was causing a high instantaneous load, was experimentally stopped.
・Fixed a bug that bounty earned was not saved correctly.
・Fixed a bug in the attack detection of the phantom after calling the summon phantom when throwing a spear with a knight.
・Optimization is in progress.
Blow Away Survivors update for 31 May 2023
Update to ver0.15.3 on June 1, 2023
