Introducing Easy mode - you can now pick between Easy (new) and Hard (old) difficulty before each stage. Easy reduces the number of enemies and simplifies some of the stage coloring patterns, but also caps out at brand-new S+ rank instead of V rank.

Other worthy mentions:

Random save load crash should be fixed

Steam Cloud saves

Other misc/stage tweaks

Let me know about any bugs you find, I'll fix them ASAP. Hope you enjoy!