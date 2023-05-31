Patch 3 is LIVE!

Firmament Release Notes 1.0.6 e9794-p17477

Hey folks! Thanks for playing Firmament! :D We’ve got a lot of great fixes for you today. Here’s the list:

Features

Various VFX added to spire controls.

Various VFX added for sulfur dumps in Juleston.

Various VFX added for certain scenarios in the end-game.

Added power lines on each battery platform in Juleston to help players see where power is routing.

Added a tutorial to indicate the water level needs to rise before using the cavitation hammer in Juleston.

Added a reset to the dive area elevator so that it would reset on Teleport to Safe spot.

Fixes

A team of Keepers went in to maintain the ice crane in Curievale. We are happy to report that repairs have completed and it is much, much harder to get the crane stuck in unusual situations again. Additionally, the crane arm should cease from getting completely disconnected and shaking wildly upon loading a game in certain scenarios.

Fixed the Camelus in St. Andrew being able to clip through or avoid certain collision and escape the navigable area entirely.

Nudged a loudspeaker in the Juelston factory up a little but to avoid the sulfur cart tipping into it when it dumps.

Added dark fade planes to the sulfur machine to try and minimize the visibility of the buckets popping in.

Fixed the St. Andrew conservatory interior disappearing when taking the elevator down.

Applied stability fixes to the elevators in each Arch.

Added a check in the Camelus hatch audio to make sure the player is not socketed in the Camelus movement socket, otherwise the hatch audio would play each time a movement mode was switched.

Fixed the music while you’re in the Camelus not properly playing.

Added a fix to make sure to update the displayed window size after the resolution changes are applied in the graphics settings menu.

Improved the hair shader on the Mentor so her hair doesn’t get blown out when looking at it from specific angles.

Removed invisible collider on a planter in the St. Andrew conservatory planter puzzle that should not have had collision.

Fix added for windowed fullscreen support on Mac.

Added fixes to prevent the initial ice skiff puzzle from getting stuck when collecting ice.

Fix added for ladder floor collision preventing player from walking around the ice crane cabins

Fix added to prevent the ice cranes from being able to shove an ice block into the ground.

Fix added for wrong color sockets in specific areas.

Fixed some of the ice that should be melting around ice heaters in the dive area in Curievale.

Various minor lightmap, detail mapping, & UV fixes.

Various minor collision fixes.

Various minor mesh clipping fixes.

If you encounter an issue with the game, whether a crash, soft block, graphical issue, or anything else, please follow the instructions here to get us the information we need to look into the issue you are encountering: https://steamcommunity.com/app/754890/discussions/0/3826415752024788425/

Thanks again, folks!

Cheers,

Hannah