Thank you to The Librarian and TheMrSark (among others) for playing my game. For every person that plays my game I notice new and more interesting bugs : ). As always the best way to bring them to my attention is through my support email: grovedgdev@gmail.com.

Change Log:

Fixed white flash bug

Fixed various interactable zoom bugs

Fixed fog changes persisting on death and exit to menu

Bonus hint: Argh! Browser, davison.com