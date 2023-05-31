 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 31 May 2023

New NPC variants. Village visual improvements. Bug fixes.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.91
-Setup a HUD call to action for finding and talking to the first island archaeologist.
-Randomized NPC clothing colors and added some new equipment to some of the NPC.
-Update to online save logic so that it saves client player positions if they leave the lobby before the host has saved the world.
-Fixed a bug where a cannon shot could knock the player out of the ferry while traveling and leave them underwater until the ferry reached the destination.
-Village layout updates

