-Setup a HUD call to action for finding and talking to the first island archaeologist.
-Randomized NPC clothing colors and added some new equipment to some of the NPC.
-Update to online save logic so that it saves client player positions if they leave the lobby before the host has saved the world.
-Fixed a bug where a cannon shot could knock the player out of the ferry while traveling and leave them underwater until the ferry reached the destination.
-Village layout updates
New NPC variants. Village visual improvements. Bug fixes.
