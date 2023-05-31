[VT Harmony on BBIRTHDAY]

To celebrate the release of VT Harmony on Steam this June 2nd some features were added to the photo mode:
-New special character of VT Harmony
-New VT Harmony stickers
-Some bugs fixed for a better game experience
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
To celebrate the release of VT Harmony on Steam this June 2nd some features were added to the photo mode:
-New special character of VT Harmony
-New VT Harmony stickers
-Some bugs fixed for a better game experience
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update