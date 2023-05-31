 Skip to content

BBirthday - Visual Novel update for 31 May 2023

[VT Harmony on BBIRTHDAY]

Build 11364302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the release of VT Harmony on Steam this June 2nd some features were added to the photo mode:

-New special character of VT Harmony
-New VT Harmony stickers
-Some bugs fixed for a better game experience

