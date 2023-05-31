 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voxel Tycoon update for 31 May 2023

Update 0.88.4.4 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 11364251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

— Added brand new Tier 1 and Tier 2 mail rail cars
— Box cars are no longer suitable for mail
— Passenger rail cars are now lit at night
— Modding: In .*storage assets, ItemGroupUris replaced with ItemGroups, allowing configuration of individual groups in the same manner as Items
— Modding: Added the ability to hide individual storages (Item or ItemGroup) to maintain backward compatibility for older saves after storage was moved to another unit or building
— Modding: Added support for recipe-based display names for liveries
— Unity updated to 2022.2.21

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 11364251
Voxel Tycoon Windows Depot 732051
Voxel Tycoon Mac Depot 732052
Voxel Tycoon Linux Depot 732053
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link