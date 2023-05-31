— Added brand new Tier 1 and Tier 2 mail rail cars
— Box cars are no longer suitable for mail
— Passenger rail cars are now lit at night
— Modding: In .*storage assets, ItemGroupUris replaced with ItemGroups, allowing configuration of individual groups in the same manner as Items
— Modding: Added the ability to hide individual storages (Item or ItemGroup) to maintain backward compatibility for older saves after storage was moved to another unit or building
— Modding: Added support for recipe-based display names for liveries
— Unity updated to 2022.2.21
Voxel Tycoon update for 31 May 2023
Update 0.88.4.4 beta
Changed depots in nightly branch