Boo Men update for 31 May 2023

Small Patch 5/31

Build 11364242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated host + client lobby screens along with a boo guide, but those were supposed to be in the next update.

I pushed this small update to fix the lights and breaker not syncing in multiplayer along with other minor bug fixes.

