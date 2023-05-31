 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VISM Playtest update for 31 May 2023

Hot fix version 0.6.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11364237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that robbing flag is still on even you return robbed cargo item from a cargo container of the shipwrecked merchant
  • Fixed an issue that impact point of autocannon was not correct when multiple autocannons action same time.
  • Raider has become to recover early when he stacked at object
  • Fixed an issue that crafting timer diplayed was incorrect when the player was crafting an item with a craftman's glove then unequipped the glove
  • Fixed some typos in equipment effects(English)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2253701 Depot 2253701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link