- Fixed an issue that robbing flag is still on even you return robbed cargo item from a cargo container of the shipwrecked merchant
- Fixed an issue that impact point of autocannon was not correct when multiple autocannons action same time.
- Raider has become to recover early when he stacked at object
- Fixed an issue that crafting timer diplayed was incorrect when the player was crafting an item with a craftman's glove then unequipped the glove
- Fixed some typos in equipment effects(English)
VISM Playtest update for 31 May 2023
Hot fix version 0.6.3.7
