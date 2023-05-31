Workshop Mods Now Live!

Hello everyone! Workshop and character mods are finally live. We worked super hard to squash some very nasty and unlucky crash bugs that were happening (Some were Unity engine related), but we are finally there! With that being said, you should know this is the first alpha release for character modding. There are some important things to note.

Known Issues:

-Visual bugs. some character mods have poor LOD transformations, this should improve in upcoming patches.

-Animation bugs. Some character mods are having animation bugs such as weapons falling to the ground, and strange 'faint' effects where the character appears to lie down for a second.

-Possible Unknowns issues with customized modded units. We haven't thoroughly tested custom units made from modded characters. However we are currently allowing customizing character mods, but be aware things may break.

Note: Character mods are not immediately active if downloaded in game, a restart of the application is required.