Survival & Horror: Hangsman's Rope update for 31 May 2023

01 June Patch.

Build 11364219 · Last edited by Wendy

-Balance adjustments have been made (the number of monsters on normal difficulty has been adjusted).
-Added numerical health display.
-Renamed the difficulty selection screen to clearly indicate normal and hard difficulties.
-Fixed a bug where the lamp would ignite when grabbing a ghost.
-Fixed a bug where the door in the house with the axe blade wouldn't open.
-Fixed collision near the barn where players could get stuck.
-Fixed a bug where matches would occupy 2 slots after loading.
-Fixed a bug where Anna's house key wouldn't be removed from the inventory after use.

