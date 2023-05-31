01 June Patch.

-Balance adjustments have been made (the number of monsters on normal difficulty has been adjusted).

-Added numerical health display.

-Renamed the difficulty selection screen to clearly indicate normal and hard difficulties.

-Fixed a bug where the lamp would ignite when grabbing a ghost.

-Fixed a bug where the door in the house with the axe blade wouldn't open.

-Fixed collision near the barn where players could get stuck.

-Fixed a bug where matches would occupy 2 slots after loading.

-Fixed a bug where Anna's house key wouldn't be removed from the inventory after use.