 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EarthRoyale update for 31 May 2023

V13.01.00

Share · View all patches · Build 11364178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skins & Achievements

  • Added Pride skin Pack (unlocks when both lgbtq achievements are achieved)
  • Added "The gay Revolt achievement" have a lgbtq related prefix in a split event
  • Added "Gay world order" Have a country with lgbtq related prefix or gay and lesbian kingdom win the game during juli
  • Winter Wonderland no longer requires it to be winter irl

Event Changes

  • Changed Hurrican movement to be depending on Y Position

End of game Changes

  • Union split at end now only happen if auto turns is on or you press enter
  • When only 1 nations is left and it isn't a union all special provinces except lakes will be automatically claimed

Bug Fixes

  • Lowered zoom scroll speed
  • Scroll zooming speed no longer changes depending on frame rate
  • Big split can no longer effect special province types
  • Fixed borders pixel size being clamped down causing it to look awful
  • Big split no longer causes continental name to not have space
  • Fixed text not always disapearing
  • Fixed weird special province type being nation bug
  • Fixed autocamera sometimes only zooming in and not changing position

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016221 Depot 2016221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016222 Depot 2016222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2016223 Depot 2016223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link