Skins & Achievements
- Added Pride skin Pack (unlocks when both lgbtq achievements are achieved)
- Added "The gay Revolt achievement" have a lgbtq related prefix in a split event
- Added "Gay world order" Have a country with lgbtq related prefix or gay and lesbian kingdom win the game during juli
- Winter Wonderland no longer requires it to be winter irl
Event Changes
- Changed Hurrican movement to be depending on Y Position
End of game Changes
- Union split at end now only happen if auto turns is on or you press enter
- When only 1 nations is left and it isn't a union all special provinces except lakes will be automatically claimed
Bug Fixes
- Lowered zoom scroll speed
- Scroll zooming speed no longer changes depending on frame rate
- Big split can no longer effect special province types
- Fixed borders pixel size being clamped down causing it to look awful
- Big split no longer causes continental name to not have space
- Fixed text not always disapearing
- Fixed weird special province type being nation bug
- Fixed autocamera sometimes only zooming in and not changing position
Changed files in this update