 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cards and Castles 2 update for 31 May 2023

Tutorial and Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11364100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES
Landshark: Bonus attack reduced to 2.
Southport Slayer: No longer has Backstab. This keyword combined with her unique ability was confusing players and doesn’t meaningfully contribute to the design.
Some spell cards have been adjusted to only hit units, to provide more differentiation between versatile damage cards and more efficient tempo removal cards.
Incinerate: Now only hits units. Cost reduced to 3.
Mercenary Execution: Now only hits units.
Baptism of Fire: Now only hits units. Cost reduced to 2.
Man the Cannons: Now deals 3 damage to enemy units.
Cosmic Equation: Cost reduced to 1.
Fixed a bug with lethal effects and traps.
Fixed a bug with cascading aura applications causing too much HP loss.
Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip the tutorial. Tutorial completion is required to unlock the quest system and thus the vast majority of free rewards.
Quick Match lobbies no longer have the [Quick Match] tag.
Random card pull effects in battle have a greatly reduced chance to roll a legendary card.

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link