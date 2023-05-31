Tutorial and Bug Fix Patch

PATCH NOTES

Landshark: Bonus attack reduced to 2.

Southport Slayer: No longer has Backstab. This keyword combined with her unique ability was confusing players and doesn’t meaningfully contribute to the design.

Some spell cards have been adjusted to only hit units, to provide more differentiation between versatile damage cards and more efficient tempo removal cards.

Incinerate: Now only hits units. Cost reduced to 3.

Mercenary Execution: Now only hits units.

Baptism of Fire: Now only hits units. Cost reduced to 2.

Man the Cannons: Now deals 3 damage to enemy units.

Cosmic Equation: Cost reduced to 1.

Fixed a bug with lethal effects and traps.

Fixed a bug with cascading aura applications causing too much HP loss.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip the tutorial. Tutorial completion is required to unlock the quest system and thus the vast majority of free rewards.

Quick Match lobbies no longer have the [Quick Match] tag.

Random card pull effects in battle have a greatly reduced chance to roll a legendary card.