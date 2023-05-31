Version 1.0426

🎯 [UI] Description text fields in item popups now include more appropriate line breaks for unidentified items and Continuum Entities.

🎯 [UI] Tutorial text and quest dialogue text now scale a lot higher when the text scale parameter is set to a higher value. For example, the default text size for these widgets is per default 100% larger when playing on the Steam Deck.

🎯 [UI] The quest dialogue text window now scale according to the height of the typed text.

🎯 [UI] Interaction icons for chests and doors now consider the value of "UI Scaling: General text".

🎯 [Misc] The Fleet Commander mode no longer include any line of sight shadows.

🎯 [Bug fix] Public games with really long names no longer overflow into the player count section.