Brand New DLC Course "Journey to the Center of the Earth" out now!



Grab your putter and flashlight as you chase Professor Lidenbrock through the network of caverns and volcanic tubes that reach to the very center of the earth. Sink shots and search for clues as you navigate dark passageways, a mushroom forest, brilliant gems, and an underground ocean occupied with living prehistoric creatures from the Mesozoic and Cenozoic eras. On the second course from our Jules Verne trilogy, all will be illuminated as you explore the courses below the earth's surface on a grand adventure!

Patch Notes: