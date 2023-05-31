Hello all,
Another update became available with planned new functionalities on the campaign and other important fixes and improvements. Please read:
Minor Update v1.3.5
- Improved the Campaign’s vital mechanics: The fleet’s control area now works as it was intended, as a denial zone that enemy ships must contest in order to pass through. You will now be able to guard narrow naval passages with your task forces and no enemy will slip through, and the enemy will do the same. Furthermore, the minefields now will function consistently and will check for every fleet that passes through or stands to trigger mine hits. The AI will consider those zones to not pass through or pass from the edges to clean them up with their mine sweeping radius. The player is advised to do the same. This change for minefields will stop creating many unnecessary random mine hits as it happened before and will make minefields work realistically as they were meant to.
- Fixed weather randomization errors which made bad weather happen too frequently.
- Fixed various UI flaws and improved visualization in various aspects of the UI.
- Auto-Design further optimizations and fixes.
- Battle AI will now function even more effectively in keeping an effective firing distance.
- Improved aiming mechanics, so that gun number and their ROF matter more distinctively in increasing the aiming progress.
- Fixed issue which made ships get stuck in minor allies’ ports.
- Various minor fixes.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
