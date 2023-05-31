 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 31 May 2023

May 31st, More Domino & GAS Puzzles

May 31st, 2023
1.1.11

Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now!

GAS Volume #2
10 more GAS puzzles added to the pack by Clover!

Coming Soon
A new variety pack featuring many different types of lines!

