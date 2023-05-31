-
Pause, now when the menu button (ESQ) is pressed the game will be paused
Fixed Spear durability when crafting
Added new healing item Ash Dressing / Can be crafted with Leaf's from Bushes and Coal from fire places such as campfire or furnace
Red Moon update for 31 May 2023
Small Update #2
