Red Moon update for 31 May 2023

Small Update #2

31 May 2023

  • Pause, now when the menu button (ESQ) is pressed the game will be paused

  • Fixed Spear durability when crafting

  • Added new healing item Ash Dressing / Can be crafted with Leaf's from Bushes and Coal from fire places such as campfire or furnace

