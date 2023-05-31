 Skip to content

Super Walrus Entertainment System update for 31 May 2023

Achievements coming soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11363935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A full achievement set will be added soon as well as Linux and Steam Deck support!

The first achievement (Welcome to the Machine) was a test, but I'm leaving it live because a couple players have already earned it. More soon!

