Galaxy Life update for 31 May 2023

Progress update on backend storage rewrite

Build 11363913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first tests show good results, the new system is very fast and appears to remain very consistent. This however is only upon storing data, since this new system is a big change it took a bit to rewrite our access methods to it.
Tomorrow is the day in which we will start testing using it entirely in place of what we currently use on staging. If these initial tests go well we will expand on the amount of testers we have to ensure the stability remains the same even with a lot of players active(this is the issue we had in the first week of launch)

If all goes well we will slowly migrate all the data and push the change into production allowing all of you to enjoy it!

