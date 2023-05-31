- Fixed an issue where if you aquire items that grants skills during a quest, you might get stuck in the loading screen when you return to the Guild
- Added another page to the Accepting Quest tutorial that specifies where you can buy supplies.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 31 May 2023
Hotfix 02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update