Our Adventurer Guild update for 31 May 2023

Hotfix 02

Share · View all patches · Build 11363858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where if you aquire items that grants skills during a quest, you might get stuck in the loading screen when you return to the Guild
  • Added another page to the Accepting Quest tutorial that specifies where you can buy supplies.

Changed files in this update

