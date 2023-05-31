Update 2.1.1 - Proton-based Linux Support! (Thanks to MORE save data updates!)

Whew, it's been an busy 10ish days for STS updates! I'm back with yet another save data update, and I know at this point you might want someone to save you from the save data updating, but I promise this is the last one, and it helps enable something pretty cool... that being Linux support! Read on:

CHANGELOG

Linux support using the Proton Compatibility Layer! This requires yet another save data update, so much like last time, existing players will see another popup informing them that their save data has been updated. Proton didn't like the way data was saved in the previous versions, so it couldn't read it properly, leading to a plethora of issues. With this update, data should work between both Windows and Linux, and don't worry - whether you run this update on either platform, and whether or not you've run the game during 2.1.0, your data will be properly carried over.

Fixed an oversight where the Options menu didn't load the user's choice on disabling the dash meter fill sound.

A short delay has been added to changing the "Select" control option after changing a previous control option. This is to prevent the select button from firing off again as its set.

As you can see, I managed to get a few little bits of usability updates in there as well, so everybody wins. Hope you Linux users will enjoy being able to explore the majestic and epic world of Steven the Sperm! Everybody else... well, you've already been experiencing peak gaming, so you may continue on as usual kings/queens/spermatozoons. 👑