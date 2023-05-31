 Skip to content

Gelatine update for 31 May 2023

New boss - Arcane Containment Unit

New boss fight!

  • This boss is the final boss of Act 1.
  • The summon item can be crafted by combining one Mysterious energy core and one Storm essence, and is craftable by the Engineer.

New accessories

Two accessories can be crafted from materials that drop from the new boss:

  • Enchanted hourglass - Reduces the cooldown of your ultimate abilities by 35%
  • Arcane feather - Allows you to quadruple-jump while in the air

Minor fixes

  • Fixed a crash caused by selecting another ability while casting Annihilation ray
  • Slightly reduced the effectiveness of accessories that speed up mana regen, because the gameplay starts to feel clunky and less satisfying when mana regen becomes too fast

What's next?

The game currently lacks content in areas not related to boss fights: exploration, invasion events, variety of items, etc. So the next few months will be spent on ironing out Act 1 and adding more "casual" content to the game.

Once the amount of content in Act 1 feels satisfactory, I'll be able to move onto Act 2 with new biomes and more boss fights.

