Esperia V1.1.9 -Map changes in preparation for V1.2

Hello!

This update main purpose is changing map sizes in preparation for the next main update, here are the main changes :

-The 'size' of all maps has been changed, however, the game area itself didn't, which means you probably won't notice the difference, except on very big maps that now have 'black bars' on their left and right, too.

The reason for this change is because all that empty space on each side of most maps was unused. Now, the black parts on each side will welcome the terrain description, as well as part of the menu and objective screen, freeing the view of the current map.

-None of these changes apply to maps already loaded. Basically, if you saved during a map, that map won't be changed and you still have the useless black bars that can't welcome any UI (this is linked to the 'important' note below).

-While I was at it, I changed Ch3 and 4 maps a bit. The game area itself didn't change much, so it's played almost the exact same but there was a lot of unused space in both of them. I will update the demo later this week to match these changes. I also recolored the red carpets in several chapters

IMPORTANT - There will be a displaying issue on your old saves if you saved during a map or in the "preparatory" screen. I couldn't fix that (yet).

Don't panic, once you load everything is normal and it will disappear if you just save again. It's just that the save system kept the previous coordinates and tries to apply them to the 'new' map. So you will see the usual red and blue dots in weird positions, but nothing has changed on your save, since it will either load the 'old' map with old coordinates (saved at turn X) or in case of a save in the preparatory screen, load the new map during the opening event.

Other fixes:

-Minor fixes in script in several parts of the game.

-Astrid and Sara relationship also triggered the Elphin-Astrid relation bonus (on Elphin's side).

-A chest wasn't marked as open in Close Bonds II, even after being opened

-Helen's info was wrongly displayed in Extra even if the player hadn't met her.