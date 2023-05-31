Post Release Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

So its been over a week since release, almost two, and while there have been some hotfixes there are more on the way.

The next update will be addressing some further bugs with the game, mainly focusing on game breaking (as in you can't play it rather than something weird happening, because that's fun isn't it?). There are also some nice performance updates included.

Meanwhile I am also working on a new game mode that I intend to be more in-depth than the other game modes. This will be featured as a separate menu item with its own page due to the fact that this includes the option of single player as well as multiplayer (currently aiming for up to 12 players per session depending on multiplayer performance).

I dont want to go into too many details at this stage as the mode pans out, I don't want to promise something that doesn't get delivered but this will be a Co-op or PvP mode, depending on your settings. It will include AI enemies in both modes.

More details to follow on this new mode, that will be included in the already released package at no extra cost.

Thanks to those of you who stuck with me so far, this is not a cash grab early access release, but intended to be supported while someone is still there listening!

Hope you have tried Chunk mode, personally there is nothing better than a 30 foot man riding a shopping cart/trolley.

(You did find the shopping cart/trolley didn't you? Its got a Nitro)