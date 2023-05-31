Skate Rift goes international

New map

Visit Understate DIY park in the USA.



Theres a few things you can do here like:

Visit the board shop



No paid skins, lootboxes or anything here, you get access to the workshop for free and can share or download pretty much any design that we can come up with.

Play with the completed version of grinding and tricks

Other

As well as a bunch of updates to pretty much every system, there is of course some improvements to the original map Mt.Zero Island.



Soon

Within the next few weeks the maps workshop will be open, as well as guides on how to make stuff for it.

Patch notes (minor changes)