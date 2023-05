This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With Update 1.13 just around the corner, we wanted update you on some coming changes.

Take a moment to learn about the upcoming Economy Changes in our latest Developer Insight video. David Fifield, General Manager of the Hunt Franchise, will guide you through the details.

Watch now:



Please note: The Hunt: Showdown (Test Server) on Steam is not live quite yet. Please keep an eye on our socials as we are hoping to launch it with Update 1.13 very shorty!