Mountaincore update for 31 May 2023

Early Access 1.2.3

Early Access 1.2.3 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Settlers will now hold on to their waterskins for a lot longer
  • Fix for walls and bridges not being built
  • Attempted fix for trading chests getting stuck and no longer collecting coins
  • Hauling items to stockpiles will now default the job to the priority of the target stockpile (room or furniture)
  • Note that this does not affect the priority of jobs already created

