- Settlers will now hold on to their waterskins for a lot longer
- Fix for walls and bridges not being built
- Attempted fix for trading chests getting stuck and no longer collecting coins
- Hauling items to stockpiles will now default the job to the priority of the target stockpile (room or furniture)
- Note that this does not affect the priority of jobs already created
Mountaincore update for 31 May 2023
Early Access 1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
