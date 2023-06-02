June Update

This tuning update is focused on improving the procedural generation of clearing layouts and the content that is placed into them, with a few balance changes.

Map and content generation

Thorough tuning of every clearing and content pool focused on better object placement and pacing of harvestable objects, addressing layout issues.

Tuning:

Underflock General health reduced by 5

Grimp Monstrosity lair has a bit more food

Chrono Thrix can no longer give itself evade

Mending Tendril can no longer heal itself

Bugs:

Fixed rare crash when burrow grubs expire in combination with other end round effects

Fixed loot bug causing loot to be way more random than intended in some cases

Resource HUD no longer stays on screen during camp transitions