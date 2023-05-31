Lever Action Rifles, Virtual Cameras, New Outfit, UI Updates

Hi all! We wanted to thank everyone who participated in our Open Beta and everyone who sent us bug reports during these weeks. Folks, you are awesome!

Today we close the Preview Beta branch until next time and launching this big update. Let's check it out together!

Lever Action Rifles

Again we deliver a new weapon type to Hard Bullet — the one that makes you feel so awesome! Prepare to work with your hands a lot while feeding these bad boys with bullets.

We plan to add more lever action rifles during future updates.

Virtual Cameras

We built several Virtual Cameras that will help you show your gameplay from new perspective. You can tune all of them using settings, create your own presets and even switch between them with your keyboard!

Action Camera

Spawnable small camera that you can place in the air or attach to physics objects. All created cameras share one settings preset you can change.

Camera will stay in the air where you place it. You can pull it like a weapon from a distance.

To weld Action Camera to a physics object, bring the camera closer until the welding line appears. Release the camera and it will stay welded to the chosen object.

Each Action Camera appears with a number on it — switch between them in the Camera Settings or your assistant (lucky you!) can switch between them using the same numbers on PC keyboard.

Action Camera has the following settings. Notice, that all Action Cameras share the same one preset, so you cannot modify their settings per camera, only all together:

Switch to player — The broadcast will automatically switch to the nearest action camera to the player.

— The broadcast will automatically switch to the nearest action camera to the player. Return to position — If the camera looses the player, it will rotate back to the original direction the camera was set when it was placed.

— If the camera looses the player, it will rotate back to the original direction the camera was set when it was placed. Turn after player — camera will turn after player on place until they leave it's view.

— camera will turn after player on place until they leave it's view. Horizontal Auto-Alignment — The camera automatically aligns to the horizon, parallel to the ground. Disabling this feature allows you to set the camera at any angle.

3rd Person Camera



This one shows player from the side. We made several presets for you and you can make up to 5 more.

Probably the most interesting option is Follow Camera — this is an AI controlled camera that follows the player and keeps they on screen. Maybe it's not so complex like in some true 3rd person games and has its flaws, but we are working on them.

Our idea here is to get rid of live preview window, so you can just have your bullet hell fun in Hard Bullet and Follow Camera will do the rest.

Forehead Camera

This one is an updated version of Wide FOV Camera we had before. Now you can change the FOV and camera positions.

New First Launch

Now on launch you'll be asked to choose a language and make a body calibration.

We reworked the hand length calculation, so now players body should be more ralistic. ALso you can always turn it off in the Settings.

You can choose to skip them and jump right into lobby after you launch HB. You can always change those settings in the Menu.

Changed country flags to country names so it's more convenient to find familiar words and make the right choice. We added all missed translations so now everything including Help/Tips menues can be read on your preferred language.

New UI Elements

Help Tips

Hover over a question mark sign near some settings names and you'll get a short description. Please, let us know what options in game settings or mechanics you'd like to see explained.

Units

Where needed we show height in metric units and all scale proportions now show percents.

Checkbox and Hidden Options

No more Yes/Noes. Some times checkbox may show additional options.

Stick Scroll and AutoScroll

Added a scroll for long lists — you can use it with a pointer or just use Stick on your controller.

We also added autoscroll for some long Tip texts — it starts to slowly move the list up after a while.

New Hero Outfit

This is the first version of our hero look. We plan to add more outfits as well as facial expressions in the future updates.

We left an option to switch to old jungle outfit, set a paper bag instead of the face and sure you always can turn off the body completely.

Movable Holsters

Now you can detach holsters from physical body and even move them around a little. You can change positions for chest, legs and belt ammo holsters.

Body and Hands Calibration

We added more complex calibration to better align your virtual and real body.

Other Improvements

Lighting: New lighting at all locations, new light effects on metall gun parts.

Force Feedback: Added feedback when howering weapons you can grab.

Options: Possibility to switch off the artifical turn completely.

Options: Added option to keep or remove thrown mags. You can choose to remove all, remove empty or keep them on arenas in any state.

Revolvers: Changed fastloader models.

Sounds: Added lacation sounds to some arenas and sandboxes. We'll keep adding more sounds to arenas in future updates.

New Languages: हिंदी (Hindi), עברית (Hebrew), Norsk (Norwegian), Română (Romanian) and Magyar (Hungarian).

Bugfixes:

Bruises: Returned flesh deformation, so enemy face won't just get colored, but will have visible skin damage.

Ragdolls: Removed invisible volume in enemy mouth so gun can be put inside again.

Pistols: Magazines can be removed only by pressing DropMag button (B). Now you won't be able to remove it with second hand.

Pistols: Bug when grabbing blocked pistol slider could invert its movents.

Pistols: Grabbing with second hand did not work if you handed the pistol over your hands before.

Revolvers & Break-Action: Excessive "loading" when using fastloaders or putting extra shell blocks.

Break-Action: Now thrown shell block divides into separate shells you can use.

Break-Action: Thrown shell block ammo won't glitch on the ground.

Pump Shotgun: Forend could stuck if moving it without any shells inside.

Wave Spawner: Dead body amount minimum now set to 1 to remove an awkward enemy disappearing after death.

Wave Spawner: Enemies won't appear in T-poses when sertain Wave settings are set.

Violence: Volumetric Blood did not appear from torso wounds.

