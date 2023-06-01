Patch Notes 1.0.1

Hello minions,

Thank you for all your feedback and reports. I had to order those lazy developers to fix and improve some stuff, here’s what they did:

Fixed electricity VFX when using lightning close to the water.

Fixed SFXs that kept playing forever on some circunstances.

Fixed bug that made the ducks' collection appearing partially out of the screen.

Fixed a bug that prevents from dying if you lose your last heart just after dashing in some cases.

Fixed black screen bug after dying against Reniart sometimes.

Fixed glitch when opening map on ultra wide monitors.

Fixed a bug that made some bosses and enemies to stay still after the player dies at the same time as the enemy.

Fixed a few characters missing in some languages.

Balanced a few optional bosses.

Changed golem in the island that appears early in the game for a different enemy that is more easy to kill while you still don’t have ice.

We disabled polish language temporaly while we fix the wrong translations that were reported by players.

Let me know if they did a good work or if a need to punish them harder.

Stay sinister,

Evil Wizard