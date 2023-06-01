 Skip to content

Evil Wizard update for 1 June 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello minions,

Thank you for all your feedback and reports. I had to order those lazy developers to fix and improve some stuff, here’s what they did:

  • Fixed electricity VFX when using lightning close to the water.
  • Fixed SFXs that kept playing forever on some circunstances.
  • Fixed bug that made the ducks' collection appearing partially out of the screen.
  • Fixed a bug that prevents from dying if you lose your last heart just after dashing in some cases.
  • Fixed black screen bug after dying against Reniart sometimes.
  • Fixed glitch when opening map on ultra wide monitors.
  • Fixed a bug that made some bosses and enemies to stay still after the player dies at the same time as the enemy.
  • Fixed a few characters missing in some languages.
  • Balanced a few optional bosses.
  • Changed golem in the island that appears early in the game for a different enemy that is more easy to kill while you still don’t have ice.
  • We disabled polish language temporaly while we fix the wrong translations that were reported by players.

Let me know if they did a good work or if a need to punish them harder.

Stay sinister,
Evil Wizard

