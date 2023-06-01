Patch Notes 1.0.1

Hello minions,
Thank you for all your feedback and reports. I had to order those lazy developers to fix and improve some stuff, here’s what they did:
- Fixed electricity VFX when using lightning close to the water.
- Fixed SFXs that kept playing forever on some circunstances.
- Fixed bug that made the ducks' collection appearing partially out of the screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevents from dying if you lose your last heart just after dashing in some cases.
- Fixed black screen bug after dying against Reniart sometimes.
- Fixed glitch when opening map on ultra wide monitors.
- Fixed a bug that made some bosses and enemies to stay still after the player dies at the same time as the enemy.
- Fixed a few characters missing in some languages.
- Balanced a few optional bosses.
- Changed golem in the island that appears early in the game for a different enemy that is more easy to kill while you still don’t have ice.
- We disabled polish language temporaly while we fix the wrong translations that were reported by players.
Let me know if they did a good work or if a need to punish them harder.
Stay sinister,
Evil Wizard
