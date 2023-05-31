- Simulated ocean rendering now falls back to the low quality option when simulation is not working (happens for older GPUs).
- Fixed that UI windows could be bigger than the screen.
- All main menu windows can now be closed with Escape.
- Fixed that forestry tower area incorrectly affected dumping designations.
- Fixed tree harvesters that now more robustly check unreachable trees.
- Fixed an issue where tree designations which were once unreachable were never revisited.
- Other minor internal fixes.
Captain of Industry update for 31 May 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
