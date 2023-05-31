 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 31 May 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.0a

  • Simulated ocean rendering now falls back to the low quality option when simulation is not working (happens for older GPUs).
  • Fixed that UI windows could be bigger than the screen.
  • All main menu windows can now be closed with Escape.
  • Fixed that forestry tower area incorrectly affected dumping designations.
  • Fixed tree harvesters that now more robustly check unreachable trees.
  • Fixed an issue where tree designations which were once unreachable were never revisited.
  • Other minor internal fixes.

