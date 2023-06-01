MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.081

Hey everyone, thank you so much for a massive F2P launch! We hope you and your buddies have been enjoying the game as much as us.

We're releasing this little patch to address some issues introduced in the previous one and to answer to some suggestions we've received. Keep that feedback coming!

Minor XP table rebalance.

Improved performance in the pre-game lobby.

Tutorial will be a little more forgiving during optimized jump/side strafing sections.

Added Anna Lazarev's "MicroParty" track to the Party Pass OST. (F2P Trailer Theme)

FIXED: