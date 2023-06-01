MicroWorks Patch Notes 1.081

Hey everyone, thank you so much for a massive F2P launch! We hope you and your buddies have been enjoying the game as much as us.
We're releasing this little patch to address some issues introduced in the previous one and to answer to some suggestions we've received. Keep that feedback coming!
UPDATED:
- Minor XP table rebalance.
- Improved performance in the pre-game lobby.
- Tutorial will be a little more forgiving during optimized jump/side strafing sections.
- Added Anna Lazarev's "MicroParty" track to the Party Pass OST. (F2P Trailer Theme)
FIXED:
- Users with private profiles will now display their levels as "?" instead of "0".
- Fixed issue with uploading certain custom emotes.
- Fixed a softlock when trying to open the emote editor with no internet connection and or if something generally goes wrong.
- Emotes will no longer be seen-through in Pathfinder.
- Fixed invisible ceiling in Pathfinder's finish room.
- Fixed box triggers in the Tutorial not disabling in time with the box itself.
- Fixed incorrect display of teams in the player list in team gamemodes.
- Fixed team indicators not following pawns (such as Karts or Jetfrogs).
- Spectators (by choice) will no longer receive XP.
- Fixed Jetfrogs not ending early in Survival if everyone runs out of lives.
- Fixed Circuitfreezer breaking if the host were to spectate during it.
- Fixed Standoff ocasionally breaking when switching from triple duel to double duel during the final round.
- Fixed spectators respawning in Falling Platforms.
- Increased server request timeout period, which should mitigate rare occurrences of cosmetics not loading or party pass owners not showing up as party pass owners.
- Fixed cosmetics loading in for invisible players when late joining boss stages like Kai Karts or Jetfrogs.
- Fixed certain occurrences where late-joining Kai Karts or Jetfrogs would break certain elements in the boss stage.
