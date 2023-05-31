 Skip to content

malViolence update for 31 May 2023

It's easier to change difficulty with this new update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Surprise, everyone! It's a new malViolence update.

We've received a few comments about making the difficulty change more obvious - so we've done just that.

If you're playing malViolence for the first time, the difficulty selection will now be in the pop-up menu that appears just before the game starts!

Additionally, with saves made after this update, there will be a difficulty indicator in the top-right corner of your save screenshot. That way, you can track the difficulty of your save files.

However, saves made before this update won't have this indicator. Please keep this in mind!

Also... I don't know if I mentioned this, but I removed the malViolence puzzle guide from the game's folder.

This was for two reasons:

Please thank Brian for his hard work - he deserves a round of applause and more!

If you still want a copy of the official guide for yourself, you can download it from here.

Anyway, that's all for now! Please enjoy this new update...

(Also I made some hitbox fixes, so it should be easier for you to find certain items in Room 3 now)

