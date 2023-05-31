Update 91 - GUI, Controller & Steam Deck improvements

Hey Everyone,

We have a solid update 0.91 today that adds a lot of polish and fine-tuning to playing Stars End on controllers and Steam Deck – we have greatly improved the key mapping, GUI scalability, added support for controller prompts and tooltips showing controller mapping and a lot of other polish across the board.

In addition, this update includes a big improvement to how GUI displays text. It`s much larger and easier to read in most windows now. And special attention was giving to Tutorial objectives screen – improving formatting and readability.

Our next update 0.92 is coming around mid June, it includes one more rewrite of the networking engine – boosting performance for everything, increasing server capacity, removing last of the network lag, increasing loading screens and so much more. This update will also bring some new game rules – like capturable territory producing resources over time, and a way for player to recover when getting stuck in the environment or vehicles.

As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. And now lets take a look at what update 0.91 has in store.