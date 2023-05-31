- Added Bumerang to the Shop
- Added in-app purchasing for Steam
- Added Vehicle exhaust FX
- Optimized & fixed lighting in Centarville arena
- Fixed vehicle disappearing after switching from vehicle spawn tab
- Fixed terrain on the arenas where vehicles get stuck
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 31 May 2023
Update notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
