Build 0.4.24 is live!

Hi Everyone,

We've been working hard on the Ranger update, but still have more coming to improve existing content. Here's what's new in our latest build:

Added a save data check to verify all save files are properly working when first loading the game. If a file is determined to be missing or corrupted the game will now notify you and direct you to a support page

If you see this screen when loading the game, do not worry. This is expected if your save data is corrupt or not being read properly. If you follow the instructions or get in contact with us, we'll get you sorted. We added a check at the beginning of the game so players can't access the game and experience weird bugs from data not loading properly. This is just the better route to go.

Separated current gold and total gold collected in the game's UI, improving clarity

Modified Necromancer's Soul Rip passive. Reduced HP reduction by 2% and increased flail damage output by 5%

Modified Bogatyr's Quake passive. Iron Smash and Iron Strike Attack Range increased from 5 to 10% per rank

Fixed a bug where Warden Grainloch's Druids would sometimes spin out of control far away from the Warden

Improved the AI targeting of Ally Lord Cerveris

Tree Stump Turret hitboxes will no longer remain active for a few seconds when the stump is destroyed

Improved spawn logic for Environment props and destructables

Reduced the AOE radius of the Flammable Goods curse explosions

Fixed a bug with sacrifice altar that was allowing rank 5 skills to be upgraded

Modified the Necromancer's Fulmination skulls AOE, slightly boosting performance

Modified Bogatyr's Iron Strike AOE attack, slightly boosting performance

Modified the Cooldown effect of Bogatyr's War Cry. Rank 1 is now a 30% CDR and Ranks 2-5 Add 5% CDR for duration of the effect

Fixed a sorting order issue with some props in Usvit Depths

Structural changes to AI initialization and reference code, offering slight performance boosts

Various Bug Fixes

Code refactoring

We will likely release 1-2 more builds and then the Ranger will be live in the game. There's lots to come. Thanks for all the feedback. It means a lot and we enjoy chatting with you all.

Stingbot