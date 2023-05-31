Build 0.4.24 is live!

Hi Everyone,
We've been working hard on the Ranger update, but still have more coming to improve existing content. Here's what's new in our latest build:
- Added a save data check to verify all save files are properly working when first loading the game. If a file is determined to be missing or corrupted the game will now notify you and direct you to a support page
If you see this screen when loading the game, do not worry. This is expected if your save data is corrupt or not being read properly. If you follow the instructions or get in contact with us, we'll get you sorted. We added a check at the beginning of the game so players can't access the game and experience weird bugs from data not loading properly. This is just the better route to go.
-
Separated current gold and total gold collected in the game's UI, improving clarity
-
Modified Necromancer's Soul Rip passive. Reduced HP reduction by 2% and increased flail damage output by 5%
-
Modified Bogatyr's Quake passive. Iron Smash and Iron Strike Attack Range increased from 5 to 10% per rank
-
Fixed a bug where Warden Grainloch's Druids would sometimes spin out of control far away from the Warden
-
Improved the AI targeting of Ally Lord Cerveris
-
Tree Stump Turret hitboxes will no longer remain active for a few seconds when the stump is destroyed
-
Improved spawn logic for Environment props and destructables
-
Reduced the AOE radius of the Flammable Goods curse explosions
-
Fixed a bug with sacrifice altar that was allowing rank 5 skills to be upgraded
-
Modified the Necromancer's Fulmination skulls AOE, slightly boosting performance
-
Modified Bogatyr's Iron Strike AOE attack, slightly boosting performance
-
Modified the Cooldown effect of Bogatyr's War Cry. Rank 1 is now a 30% CDR and Ranks 2-5 Add 5% CDR for duration of the effect
-
Fixed a sorting order issue with some props in Usvit Depths
-
Structural changes to AI initialization and reference code, offering slight performance boosts
-
Various Bug Fixes
-
Code refactoring
We will likely release 1-2 more builds and then the Ranger will be live in the game. There's lots to come. Thanks for all the feedback. It means a lot and we enjoy chatting with you all.
Stingbot
