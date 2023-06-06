Update - Leave and come back later without worry!

Hello Viking explorers!

With this update, your progress is now saved. From now on, if you go out into battle while your village is unfinished, you'll find it as you left it when you return! You can leave and come back later without any worries.

In addition, we implemented some bug fixes and improvements to the controls, tutorials, and UI.

Thanks to your support, we are taking the game to new platforms. Dolmenjord - Viking Islands will be available soon on the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch!

Thanks for playing the game and for your feedback!

Follow the game page and our Steam developer´s page to keep track of our news:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana