Fixed Wolf radiator finding in catalog
Reworked most roads - mostly reworked curves to not be too tight
changed walking so you can climb steep hills
added red fuel can (just to have different one for different fuel - put any fuel in just will be easier to remember what is in it)
Replaced beach houses with other - the old ones wasnt too optimized
did some things to postprocessing - game should look a little better
fixed client didn't come spamming too often
fixed cars not being crashed at junkyard and car store
My Garage update for 31 May 2023
UPDATE 31/05
