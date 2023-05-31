 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Garage update for 31 May 2023

UPDATE 31/05

Share · View all patches · Build 11362828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Wolf radiator finding in catalog
Reworked most roads - mostly reworked curves to not be too tight
changed walking so you can climb steep hills
added red fuel can (just to have different one for different fuel - put any fuel in just will be easier to remember what is in it)
Replaced beach houses with other - the old ones wasnt too optimized
did some things to postprocessing - game should look a little better
fixed client didn't come spamming too often
fixed cars not being crashed at junkyard and car store

Changed files in this update

My Garage Content Depot 1578391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link