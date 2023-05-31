UPDATE 31/05

Fixed Wolf radiator finding in catalog

Reworked most roads - mostly reworked curves to not be too tight

changed walking so you can climb steep hills

added red fuel can (just to have different one for different fuel - put any fuel in just will be easier to remember what is in it)

Replaced beach houses with other - the old ones wasnt too optimized

did some things to postprocessing - game should look a little better

fixed client didn't come spamming too often

fixed cars not being crashed at junkyard and car store