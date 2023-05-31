 Skip to content

Wrestling Empire update for 31 May 2023

Street Fighter Combos

v1.5.8 introduces a handful of classic moves to celebrate the return of Street Fighter! It has been a fun experiment in animating unorthodox attacks with unique mechanics. They're not distributed among the characters as standard, so purists needn't fear as you'll never see them unless you go looking for them.

This is also the long-awaited update that finally allows personalized team names under the "Relationships" tab, as well as a handful of the usual bug fixes:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

