- Player's Flying V won't get stuck in certain environmental colliders. (This fix will be applied to the demo later)
- Removed the attack pattern downtime for bosses in 4-S, 7-3, 7-4(only one of them), and 7-S, even on the easier difficulty setting, This change has been made to people actually care about their moves, even a little.
- Nerfed Penetrating Thorns. The second spike will come out at the 15 combo mark and the third one will come out at the 30 combo mark.
-Reduced the Still Alive damage bonus from X2.0 to X1.75
-Reduced the Wandering Soul damage bonus from X1.5 to X1.3
- Fixed an issue where masked Gretel shows up in the dialogue portrait in the situation when Gretel is unmasked.
- Fixed an issue where the boss from 6-2 shows up in the codex as "un-penetrable" and "un-juggle-able".
More balancing works will come, so stay tuned.
Magenta Horizon update for 31 May 2023
[0.7.2Version Patch Note]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
