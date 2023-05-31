 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 31 May 2023

v1.0.6 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11362700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • update menus/interface for better readability across varying screen sizes

  • decrease bat enemy attack rate

  • adjust enemy attacks that phase out their body (e.g. hammer/boss enemies) to:

    • remove lock-on targeting reticle
    • remove shards ranged weapon marks

  • fix potential brief stutter caused by incorrect enemy texture preload path

