-
update menus/interface for better readability across varying screen sizes
-
decrease bat enemy attack rate
-
adjust enemy attacks that phase out their body (e.g. hammer/boss enemies) to:
- remove lock-on targeting reticle
- remove shards ranged weapon marks
-
fix potential brief stutter caused by incorrect enemy texture preload path
Defect Process update for 31 May 2023
v1.0.6 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
