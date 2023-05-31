Hotfix (v.65.5)

Changes

• Treasure and lore pages that have yet to be collected by everyone in the group are now further prioritized when spawning

• Public lobbies will now always appear first in the lobby list

Fixes

• Fixed issues related to artifact/treasure spawning, including duplicate artifacts and more than 2 appearing during one expedition

• Fixed an issue in which gold found within hidden TNT areas skewed the required gold collection objective

• Fixed an issue with missing radar floors in certain TNT areas

• Fixed an issue on tomb variation #1 with the TNT room walls sticking through the steps of the start room