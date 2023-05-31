Announcing our next Mega Event: Temporal Dissonance

Share · View all patches · Build 11362632 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 18:13:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Temporal Cold War was a frightening conflict on its own. But with the temporal anomaly crisis bringing all manner of individuals into the present, those wishing to kick off a new cold war have access to an array of people, powers, and resources. Could a potential end to the anomaly crisis mean the beginning of all-out war?

Mega Event New Crew: Zero Hour Archer will provide a bonus for all four events, and will be a recurrent threshold reward.

During this adventure you will encounter the following crew:

New Crew: Twilight Reed, Starfleet Medical Phlox, Colonel Grat, General K'Vagh, Disguised Daniels, Degraded Sphere Builder, Sarin, Damron

Existing crew: EV Suit Tucker, Antaak,Silik, Commando Shran

The schedule is as follows:

2023-06-08: Frost - Skirmish Event, new ship: Enterprise-J

2023-06-15: Cracks - Galaxy Event

2023-06-22: Thaw - Faction/Galaxy Event

2023-06-29: Ignite - Faction Event

Mega Pack

New Mega-Pack Purchasable From Mega-Event: Temporal Agent Mixed Behold

